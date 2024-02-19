Turkish Football Club Suspends Player’s Contract Due to a Strange Reason

Turkish football club, Besiktas, midfielder Emirhan Delibaş is without a contract after the club found his online dating profile on an application. The strange reason for the termination of his contract went viral on social media as they could not believe this development.

🚨🚨| Beşiktaş terminated Emirhan Delibaş's contract because he had a profile on a dating application. 😅 pic.twitter.com/v6yaJaSE7j — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 19, 2024

Born on 1 January 2003, he has represented his country at the under-19 level. He was loaned out to Göztepe for the 2022-23 season, while he represented Besiktas in one match.

The Turkish midfielder states in his dating profile that his height is 183 centimeter, while he is physically and socially active.

He’s never smoked in his life, while his interest in football and dogs is imminent. Delibaş is a fan of horror films and rock music.

Besiktas was founded in 1903 in a district of Istanbul. One of the most successful clubs in Turkey, it has never been relegated to a lower division.

Their home ground ‘Besiktas Stadium’ can hold a capacity of 40,000 spectators.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain represents the club since 2023, when his contract ran out at Liverpool FC and he had to find a new club.

Besiktas won their last Turkish Super Lig (Turkish Premier League) in 2021.