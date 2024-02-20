Engro Fertilizers Welcomes Gas Tariff Revision As A Step in Right Direction

Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) has welcomed how the government has taken a bold first step by removing the subsidy for fertilizer manufacturers that get their gas from the SNGPL network, which represents 60 percent of all fertilizer manufacturing capacity.

The fertilizer maker said in a press statement that the government has done that by increasing the feedstock prices from Rs. 580/mmbtu to Rs. 1,597/mmbtu, almost a 300 percent increase in the cost of producing fertilizer.

EFERT said the battle is half won, as the remaining 40 percent of the fertilizer manufacturing capacity that is on the Mari network, is still at the subsidized price of Rs. 580/mmbtu.

The company said Pakistan’s current financial position is distressed, it is in a debt crisis, with the debt-to-GDP ratio already above 70 percent and more than $27 billion of foreign debt to be repaid by November 2024. The country cannot afford further fiscal pressures or half measures that do not go all the way to solving Pakistan’s problems. The dependence on government subsidies must end, for Pakistan to really move forward and break away from the vicious cycle of debt.

In the country’s national interest and to fix the problem at the source, we urge the government to completely remove all subsidies from the fertilizer sector. Only with the complete removal can the government free the nation from this debt and truly benefit the people of Pakistan.

With this complete removal, the government is expected to collect Rs. 150 billion, which can then be used for targeted agricultural projects and initiatives that generate economic activity and growth in the country.

EFERT remarked this is a fantastic opportunity for all fertilizer manufacturers to demonstrate that even without subsidized gas they are globally competitive. When everyone has the same gas price, it will encourage the manufacturers to become more efficient and lean and encourage capital investment in the fertilizer industry.

In addition, the fertilizer industry will emerge as a role model that can operate efficiently without any subsidies, thereby encouraging the government to potentially look at removing subsidies from other sectors of the economy as well.

In conclusion, EFERT said it fully supports the government in taking this first step to remove the existing subsidy given to fertilizer manufacturers partially. “We encourage the government to continue with this bold strategy and completely remove all subsidies so that it can reduce its debt burden, promote efficiency, attract new investments, and help build a stronger future for Pakistan,” it added.