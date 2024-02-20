Here are The New Colors for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

As per tradition, Apple is set to introduce new colors for its upcoming iPhones and a new leak has shown us what to expect. According to the report, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in particular are slated to get new colors never seen before.

Tipster ‘Majin Bu’ reports that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available in Desert Yellow / Desert Titanium and Cement Gray / Titanium Gray color options. Majin Bu says that the Desert Yellow color will be similar to iPhone 14’s Gold, but “deeper and heavier.”

Sadly, we don’t have renders of these new colors yet, so we will have to stick with our imaginations for now.

ALSO READ Apple iPhone 16 Pro to Have More Storage Than Some Laptops

Meanwhile, Titanium Gray is going to be similar to the Space Gray used on the iPhone 6 a decade ago.

It appears that Apple is still deliberating on the definitive names for these options, which explains why we are presented with two choices for each. While other colors are reportedly under consideration, the likelihood of their introduction seems less certain.

ALSO READ Warframe is Coming to iPhones Tomorrow Soon After Death Stranding

As always, there will be a different variety of colors for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, but there is no information on those as of yet.

Given Apple’s tendency to release Pro iPhones in four colors, with white and black as standard choices, it suggests that the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium options from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup might be phased out, paving the path for these new offerings in 2024.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in September this year alongside iOS 18.