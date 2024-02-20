OnePlus Watch 2 Appears in First Official Teaser

Nearly three years after the first OnePlus Watch, we are finally getting a successor, as confirmed by a newly shared teaser. OnePlus has shared a new teaser image that shows the silhouette of a smartwatch, which is undoubtedly going to be the OnePlus Watch 2.

According to the teaser, the smartwatch appears to be mostly the same as its predecessor, except there is a crown on the right side instead of buttons. There is, however, also a button right below the crown. Other than that, the image does not reveal much else. The dial appears to be inspired by the camera ring on the OnePlus 12 flagship.

This is the same smartwatch that has been appearing in recent leaks with promising upgrades. As per the leaks, the OnePlus Watch 2 should come with Google Wear OS 4. The display will be a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen of unknown resolution and it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip that was announced two years ago.

Although OnePlus has not talked about an official launch date yet, notable tipster Max Jombor with a reliable track record for OnePlus leaks has suggested that the wearable could launch on February 26, which is only a week.

Since the teaser campaign has officially kicked off, we expect to see OnePlus reveal more official details over the next few days leading up to the official launch. It is unclear if it will launch in the international market at the same time as China.