OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Goes Official For Less Than $200

The latest addition to the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G, boasts a lengthy name and an affordable price tag to go with it.

Under the hood, it packs an entry-level blend of specifications, with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset serving as the driving force, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device sports a 6.72-inch LTPS LCD with 1080p resolution. Turning our attention to the camera setup, there’s a 50MP primary shooter on the rear, featuring a 1/2.76-inch sensor and minuscule 0.64µm pixels. Accompanying it are a 2MP depth camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for capturing selfies and doing video calls.

OxygenOS 13.1, built upon the foundation of Android 13, manages the software aspect of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, complemented by support for rapid 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Available in Cyan Sparkle and Elegant Black Satin color options, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G is already featured on both the official OnePlus Global and UAE websites. In the UAE, pricing starts at approximately $163. The initial deliveries are slated for January 31, with expectations of the N30 SE making its way to additional markets in the weeks ahead.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Specifications