Pakistan to face Arch-Rivals India in the Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series

The Blind Cricket Tri-Nation series is set to begin on Wednesday and the teams in the series will include Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India. The matches will be held at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah has announced that the Pakistan team will participate in the Blind Cricket series and the 15-member squad of the blind cricket team will be led by captain Nisar Ali.

Tahir Mehmood Butt will act as the team trainer and Mohammad Jameel will act as head coach during the tournament.

The match between Pakistan and India will take place on February 22 while the opening ceremony of the series will be held on February 21 in Dubai, UAE.

Syed Sultan Shah said that the cricketer of the blind team had prepared and trained well for the tri-nation series and was confident that the team could win the series.

“We are favorites to win the trophy considering our past performance. If everything goes according to the plan, Pakistan Inshallah will lift the trophy.” Said the PBCC Chairman.

The Pakistan-India clash will be followed by the India vs Sri Lanka match on February 23 while the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on February 24. The final of the triangular series will be held on February 25.

