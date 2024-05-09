This App Can Remove Ads From Windows 11 for Free

Microsoft recently introduced ads to Windows 11 in random corners of the OS, but mostly around the start menu. While these can be annoying to deal with, there is a handy tool that can get rid of them for free.

This would be an app called OFGB, which is a humorous acronym for “Oh Frick Go Back.” It works by making modifications to the Windows Registry system to disable all sorts of ads.

That being said, it can deal with all kinds of ads on Windows 11 no matter where they are including File Explorer ads, Lock Screen tips and tricks, Settings ads, “Finish Setup” ads, “Welcome Experience” ads, personalized ads, “Tailored Experiences, or Start Menu ads.

But in case the little tips and tricks from Windows don’t bother you, the app lets you choose which ads you want to turn off by simply ticking the appropriate boxes in a convenient list.

OFGB comes in two different versions, both of which can be found on its official GitHub page. We recommend getting the second version (OFGB-Deps.exe) since it requires no coding knowledge and is a simple click-and-run. It also does not depend on external software components to run, unlike the other larger self-contained version of the app.

The App Maker

The app comes from a Linux user who goes by the username xM4ddy on GitHub. She has been tired of Microsoft putting ads in every corner of Windows 11 and here is what she had to say about it.