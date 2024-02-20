Two More Foreign Stars Join Lahore Qalandars

Two more foreign players George Linda and Tom Bruce have joined the Lahore Qalandars bowling after the franchise suffered another defeat at home against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Proteas left arm spinner George Linda joins Lahore Qalandars squad to strengthen their spin attack. New Zealand hard hitting batter Tom Bruce is on the way to join LQ#HBLPSL9 #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/Zx7PPsTzeN — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) February 20, 2024

The Proteas spinner George Linda will provide a much-needed X factor in Lahore’s spin department whereas Tom Bruce of New Zealand will strengthen their batting lineup as a top-order batter who can occasionally play as a wicketkeeper as well.

Yesterday Sialkot-born Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza and West Indies allrounder Carlos Braithwaite joined the Qalandars squad and were also named in the playing XI straight away against Quetta Gladiators.

Sikandar Raza played a cameo of 18 runs and also bowled 3 overs in which he got a crucial wicket of Jason Roy, finishing his economical spell of 1/25.

Both George Linda and Tom Bruce have adequate international experience and have played 31 international T20I matches among them. The players also have experience in different leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League and the T20 Blast in England.

Lahore Qalandars have lost both their opening two matches in the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium and have not utilized their home advantage to its full potential.

The two-time defending champions will now play against the Multan Sultans tomorrow at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will seek to register their first win in PSL season 9.

