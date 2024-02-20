Saudi Arabia Allows EU, UK, and US Residents to Perform Umrah Without Prior Visa

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 20, 2024 | 12:26 pm

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that those holding permanent residency in the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) are eligible to perform Umrah without a visa.

This ministry explained that the initiative is aimed at streamlining the Umrah pilgrimage process, ensuring high-quality services and enhancing the cultural and religious experience for pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

According to the ministry, eligible Umrah performers now have the convenience of scheduling their pilgrimage through the Nusk app. Furthermore, they have the option to perform Umrah directly upon arrival.

Moreover, the Kingdom has also introduced visa-on-arrival options for residents of these regions, whether they are arriving in the country for Umrah or visiting for tourism. This inclusive policy also extends to the first-degree relatives of the visa holders.

Additionally, individuals have the option to perform Umrah through a transit visa, particularly when traveling via a Saudi airline. Umrah, often known as the “lesser pilgrimage” when compared to Hajj, the “greater pilgrimage,” has great significance in Islamic tradition.

Unlike Hajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year.

