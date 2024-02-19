X has been Down For Over 36 Hours Amid Election Rigging Protests

Internet connectivity still remains a challenge in Pakistan even after a week since the general elections have concluded. X, formerly known as Twitter, has been down in the country for over 36 hours now after the commissioner of Rawalpindi admitted to helping rig the elections. It went down on 17th February around 10 pm and was briefly back to normal for 30 minutes yesterday. However, it remains down as of today.

The commissioner of Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chattha, announced on Saturday his intention to surrender to the police. He confessed to his involvement in manipulating election results and claimed to have “personally supervised” the alteration of 70,000 votes, allegedly stating, “We converted the losers into winners.”

According to a cyber security watchdog NetBlocks, “metrics showed that X/Twitter has now been restricted in Pakistan for 24 hours.” This marks the longest in a series of countrywide outages, as per NetBlocks.

Website outage tracker Downdetector has been reporting hundreds of X outages all over the country with issues involving the X app as well as the website. Users report that they are unable to load any posts on the social media platform while others are completely unable to see any web pages.

The nation has encountered frequent internet and social media site disruptions in recent times, particularly over the past couple of months amid the ongoing circumstances following the 2024 general election.

On Saturday night, users expressed frustration over their prolonged inability to access X.

Additionally, last month, the country experienced disturbances on various platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, the streaming service YouTube, Google services, and the internet service provider PTCL.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains completely mum on the matter and has not issued any official statements.