Updated PSL 9 Points Table: Multan Clinch Win Against Islamabad

Multan Sultans defeated 2018 PSL winners Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium by 5 wickets to register their second win of PSL 9.
Salman Ali Agha hit a consecutive half-century which helped Islamabad United get to a fighting total after a top-order collapse. On the other hand, Jordan Cox played an impactful innings of 41 with an emphatic strike rate of 146.3.
Reeza Hendricks’s innings was composed and displayed a lot of composure against a fighting Islamabad United bowling unit, which brought the Sultans home in a nail-biting match that went down to the wire.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.435
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.635
|3. Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.438
|4. Lahore Qalandars
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.797
|5. Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.800
|6. Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.75
