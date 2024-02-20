Updated PSL 9 Points Table: Multan Clinch Win Against Islamabad

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Multan Sultans defeated 2018 PSL winners Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium by 5 wickets to register their second win of PSL 9.

Salman Ali Agha hit a consecutive half-century which helped Islamabad United get to a fighting total after a top-order collapse. On the other hand, Jordan Cox played an impactful innings of 41 with an emphatic strike rate of 146.3.

Reeza Hendricks’s innings was composed and displayed a lot of composure against a fighting Islamabad United bowling unit, which brought the Sultans home in a nail-biting match that went down to the wire.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 1.435 2. Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 0 4 0.635 3. Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 0.438 4. Lahore Qalandars 2 0 2 0 0 -0.797 5. Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 -0.800 6. Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -2.75

