Pakistan Football Gets A Major Boost Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan’s national football team is gearing up for a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2 against Saudi Arabia with significant reinforcements.

Two high-quality diaspora players are set to join the squad, bringing fresh energy as well as attacking prowess to the team. Their inclusion is expected to bolster Pakistan’s offensive prowess against a formidable Saudi Arabian side coached by Roberto Mancini.

Striker McKeal Abdullah, who plays for Mansfield Town in the fourth division (League Two) of English football and goalkeeper Adam Khan, who plays in the Under-21 team of Blackburn Rovers have both been called up by the Shaheens for the important fixture.

In addition to Abdullah and Khan, the team welcomes back star left-winger Otis Khan and left-back Mohammad Fazal, both of whom have recovered from previous injuries and are ready to contribute to the squad.

Otis Khan, known for his versatility and creativity on the field, will be a key asset in the midfield, while Fazal’s defensive capabilities will be crucial in solidifying Pakistan’s backline.

However, the team will be without the services of Easah Suliman for the next two games who has been a vital player in Pakistan’s defense and will be unavailable as he is set to perform Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage.

His absence will undoubtedly be felt, but the team remains optimistic about the return of experienced players and the addition of fresh diaspora talent.

Pakistan head coach Stephen Constantine’s decision to call up the likes of McKeal Abdullah and Adam Khan, along with the return of Otis Khan and Mohammad Fazal, strengthens the team significantly.

The match against Saudi Arabia is set to take place on June 6 at the Jinnah Stadium where the Shaheens will lock horns with Roberto Mancini’s side in the fifth match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2.