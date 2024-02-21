Australia’s Optus Cricket Stadium Turns Into a Wrestling Arena

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
World Wrestling Entertainment reached the Australian shores when the superstars, and backroom staff, reached Perth to hold a WWE ‘Pay-Per-View’ event.
According to Aussie media, this will be the first outdoor Elimination Chamber event, which makes it more spicy.
Australia-born Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, will also feature as she defends her title against Nia Jax during the event.
The event features two Elimination Chamber matches; a concept introduced in 2002.
The wrestling ring is surrounded by a chain-linked steel structure. Six wrestlers are in the match. Four are in pods, and two start things off in the ring.
The wrestlers in pods enter the contest after a set timer, while the only way to win is by pinning or submitting every competitor until one participant is left.
Chamber matches are usually reserved for title or contender matches.
The men’s match will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, while the women’s match will be Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez.
The #WWEChamber stage is being assembled at Optus Stadium.
In 72 hours, there will be over 50,000 people jam-packed in the stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9mj1ZOVLj8
— EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) February 21, 2024