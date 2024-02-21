Babar Azam Reigns Supreme in ODI Cricket

ICC released the new One Day International rankings on February 21, where Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, secured the top position in the longer white-ball format. Indian batters, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma follow at second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Pakistan’s premier run-scorer, Babar Azam, was the only batter to be in the Top-5 rankings of all formats in the previous edition of ICC rankings.

Standing tall in the One-Day Internationals, he was equally impressive in Tests and T20I rankings.

Babar is usually criticized for his lack of match-winning innings, but his ICC rankings remain top-notch. The flamboyant batter’s strike-rate, in T20I’s, is a point of debate for many, but cricket enthusiasts have seen that the national team batting order collapses when the ex-captain doesn’t hold one end.

In the bowlers’ list, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada claims the first spot. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood secures the second position, and Adam Zampa takes the third spot.

Another Pakistani in the rankings is Shadab Khan, who holds the ninth position among all-rounders. In the all-rounders’ list, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi tops the chart.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza claim the second and third positions, respectively.