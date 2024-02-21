Muhammad Hafeez Reveals Shocking Facts About Babar Azam and Pakistan Coaching Staff

Former Pakistan Team Director Muhammad Hafeez revealed that former Captain Babar Azam, Team Director Mickey Arthur, and Head Coach Grant Bradburn had told the team Fitness Trainer 6 months ago that fitness isn’t the priority at the moment and just let the boys play freely.

Muhammad Hafeez said, “6 months before I was appointed as team director, Babar Azam, and the coaching staff had decided that fitness is not important and the players should be given a free role to play irrespective of their fitness and that’s what they told the fitness trainer of the Pakistan team”

Mohammad Hafeez reveals a shocking fact, how 6 months ago captain Babar Azam along with coaching panel had told team fitness trainer, fitness isn't the priority at the moment just let the boys play how they want to pic.twitter.com/yaq2iE7vto — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 20, 2024

He expressed his concerns that in modern-day cricket fitness is the most crucial thing and the national team was ignoring that aspect for the last 6 months, stating it as a sign of incompetency.

“When I arrived as team director the fitness told me that the fat level and skin fold of the players who were playing test cricket increased two times more than it was 6 months ago and some of the players could not even complete the 2-kilometer trial run,” said the former Pakistan captain.

The ex-captain recently stepped down from his position as de facto head coach for two months and had to take the decision after a change of chairmanship in the Pakistan Cricket Board after Zaka Ashraf was replaced by Mohsin Naqvi. The Professor has now resumed his duties as a TV cricket analyst.