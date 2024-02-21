Check Out Naseem Shah’s Incredible Spell Last Night [Ball-by-Ball Highlights]

Islamabad United’s premier fast bowler, Naseem Shah, bowled an impressive spell against Multan Sultans during the fifth match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9. Naseem was sensational as he troubled Multan’s batters throughout his four overs.

Naseem swung the ball left, right and center, as he got the crucial wicket of English batter, Dawid Malan, by knocking his stumps off.

Rizwan danced to his bowling, as he fell on the pitch while playing a leg-side aimed ball. Rizwan remained lucky during the spell of Naseem.

Chasing Islamabad’s total of 144 runs, Multan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan’s catch was dropped on the first ball of the innings from Imad Wasim. Rizwan tried to cover-drive a full-length ball which went straight to Wasim in the covers. Unfortunately, he couldn’t hold onto the catch.

Rizwan added 43, before getting dismissed by Islamabad’s captain, Shadab Khan.

Multan Sultans chased down the 145-run target on the second-last ball. Their highest run-getter, Reeza Hendricks, anchored the ship safely.

Known for his power-hitting prowess, Naseem couldn’t deliver with his bat (United got all-out for 144), but his bowling figures remained splendid as they read 4-0-27-2.

Winning and losing one, Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators, who have won two out of two in PSL 9, on February 22 at the Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

