FBR Reforms Will be Implemented by New Govt: FBR Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana Wednesday said that the caretaker government approved the reforms but the implementation will be done by the upcoming elected government.

This was stated by the FBR chairman during an informal discussion with the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on FBR reforms.

Tiwana said that the FBR will complete the groundwork for reforms and submit it to the next government and the reforms will be implemented by the next government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet approved restructuring and digitization of the FBR late last month. In a televised address after the cabinet meeting, Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar had said that the restructuring roadmap approved by all stakeholders will be ‘operationalized’ by the elected government.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended a notification issued by the caretaker government on February 4 regarding an implementation committee for restructuring of FBR.