Foreign Ministry Reveals Shocking Number of Pakistanis Jailed Abroad

In a report submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Waleed Iqbal. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its reports shared statistics regarding the total number of Pakistani citizens in foreign jails.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Announce Replacement for Star All-Rounder Rashid Khan

As per the report shared with the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, it was revealed that 15,587 Pakistani nationals have been convicted out of a total of 23,456. The remaining individuals are undergoing trials in different countries.

The majority of the Pakistani nationals – 12,156 – are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, followed by 5,292 in United Arab Emirates, 706 in India, 44 in the United States, 330 in the United Kingdom, 400 in China, and 811 Pakistani nationals are behind bars in Greece.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also provided information to the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights regarding Pakistan’s agreements with other countries for the exchange of prisoners.

ALSO READ Muhammad Hafeez Reveals Shocking Facts About Babar Azam and Pakistan Coaching Staff

The officials stated that Pakistan has agreements with 11 countries, including China, Azerbaijan, Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights ordered the officials to publish the details of these prisoner transfer agreements on its website. Moreover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with formulating a uniform consular protection policy within 90 days.