How To Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the Multan cricket stadium. Both teams have had different starts to the campaign in the Pakistan Super League 9 season.

Multan Sultans have now won two back-to-back matches while Lahore Qalandars have suffered two defeats in a row and now find themselves in a difficult situation in the PSL standings.

The Qalandars lost their opening match against Islamabad United where they failed to defend a target of 196 and their bowling also faltered against Quetta Gladiators who chased down a target of 188.

Multan however seem to be cruising through with a perfect record after they thrashed Karachi Kings by 55 runs in the opening game and managed to overcome a resilient Islamabad United in the last over. This is certainly a crucial game for Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

