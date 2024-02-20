PSL 9 Match 5: Multan Sultans Overcome Islamabad United In A Dramatic Last Over Finish

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 5 wickets in a dominating run-chase against the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The hosts won the toss and their skipper Muhammad Rizwan opted to field first against Islamabad, it was an extremely entertaining and happening first innings as Khushdil Shah dropped two easy catches and the match got interrupted due to frailty in the floodlights which stopped working during the match.

Salman Ali Agha and Jordan Cox steadied the ship after Islamabad suffered a top-order collapse at 14-2, the local Pakistani star scored a classy fifty for his side with 3 fours and 2 sixes but Jordan Cox who replaced Haider Ali in the side stole the show scoring a quickfire 41 at a strike rate of 146.43.

The rest of the batting line tumbled like a house of cards and Islamabad United were restricted to a total of 144. The whole team was bowled out as the Multan Sultans bowling unit displayed a world-class performance with Abbas Afridi and Ahmed Ali taking 3 scalps each in the innings. Usama Mir was also one of the better performers in the match bowling an economical spell while bagging 2 wickets.

The second innings was also full of twists and turns and we saw extremely sloppy fielding from the star allrounder Imad Wasim as he also dropped two catches.

South African batter Reeza Hendricks stole the show with back-to-back fifties, he controlled the innings and scored 58 runs dismantling the bowlers at will. Rizwan also scored a mature knock and anchored the innings perfectly on a difficult pitch and made 43 off 33 deliveries.

Naseem Shah fought back like a lion and his spell was the one that brought Islamabad United roaring back into the game as he notched up the bowling figures of 2-27 in his fiery spell.

Islamabad United kept on fighting back time and time again and kept on striking back with interval wickets but the total was not enough for them to defend.

The man of the match was awarded to Muhammad Ali for his three-for in 4 overs in which he bowled with an economy of 4.75.

