National U-16 One Day Cup Kicks Off

Pakistan’s National U-16 One Day Cup has commenced today and all the matches will be held at Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad with 16 regional teams participating in the tournament.

Pool A and Pool B will comprise five teams each whereas Pool C will consist of six teams so that the 16 teams can be incorporated properly.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Responds to Claims About Dip in His Bowling Speed

Lahore will host the Pool C matches and Karachi will host all the matches of Pool A while Faisalabad is all set to host the Pool B matches.

All the pool matches will end on February 29 and then the tournament will enter a triangular play-off stage which will be held from March 3 to March 7.

The final will be held on March 9 in Faisalabad where all the Pool B matches will be played as well.

ALSO READ Star Kiwi Opener Joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

The 50-over format promises to give the players some exposure and also provides a platform where players can work on their development at an early stage.

The champion of the tournament will earn Rs. 0.5 million while the runners-up will bag PKR 250,000.

In addition to this, the best batter, best bowler, best fielder, best wicket-keeper, player of the tournament, and player of the final game will also earn Rs. 30,000 each in cash prizes which will be a great incentive for the youngsters.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.