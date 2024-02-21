National U-16 One Day Cup Kicks Off

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Pakistan’s National U-16 One Day Cup has commenced today and all the matches will be held at Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad with 16 regional teams participating in the tournament.
Pool A and Pool B will comprise five teams each whereas Pool C will consist of six teams so that the 16 teams can be incorporated properly.
Lahore will host the Pool C matches and Karachi will host all the matches of Pool A while Faisalabad is all set to host the Pool B matches.
All the pool matches will end on February 29 and then the tournament will enter a triangular play-off stage which will be held from March 3 to March 7.
The final will be held on March 9 in Faisalabad where all the Pool B matches will be played as well.
The 50-over format promises to give the players some exposure and also provides a platform where players can work on their development at an early stage.
The champion of the tournament will earn Rs. 0.5 million while the runners-up will bag PKR 250,000.
In addition to this, the best batter, best bowler, best fielder, best wicket-keeper, player of the tournament, and player of the final game will also earn Rs. 30,000 each in cash prizes which will be a great incentive for the youngsters.
