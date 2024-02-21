Shaheen Afridi Responds to Claims About Dip in His Bowling Speed

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi defended himself against claims that he has lost his pace in the past year. The pacer remained defiant and assured that he can still bowl at 140 clicks and perform at the highest level.

Shaheen Afridi has been struggling in the death overs but with the new ball, the Pakistan T20I skipper has consistently bowled close to the pace of 140- 145 kph. However, the player has faced a lot of criticism due to his form since the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup.

While talking to the media the player made it clear that his pace has not deteriorated and that he is trying to use variations in the death overs during the shortest format of the game.

“I know I can still bowl at 140 to 145 kph but you have to do everything when the time is right. In T20 Cricket no bowler bowls 140kph as their average ball. In T20 cricket, you only need to bowl three or four balls at express pace. There are a lot of slower balls and variations, I have never felt my pace has dipped. I know I can bowl 140 or 145. I’m still fit and young, just 23” said the Pakistan T20I skipper.

Shaheen conceded 38 runs against Quetta Gladiators with an economy of 9.50 and has not impressed with his line and length even in the opening spells with the new ball, taking just 1 wicket so far.

The skipper will now lead his side against Multan Sultans today at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the seventh match of PSL 9.

