Punjab is Facing Shortage of 115,000 School Teachers

The number of vacant positions for primary teachers in government schools across Punjab has increased by 45,000 to 115,000, up from 70,000.

According to a news report, over 9,000 primary schools in the province are experiencing a severe shortage of teachers. These primary schools have a maximum of two to three teachers per school.

ALSO READ Sindh High Court Orders Full Restoration of Social Media Platforms

Furthermore, the number of vacant positions for Primary School Teachers (PST) in Lahore has surpassed 1,500. As a result of the shortage, teachers are facing challenges in securing transfers to other schools. Meanwhile, female teachers have been compelled to teach students far from their residences for over five years.

It should be noted that during the previous government, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) was tasked with examining the recruitment of 14 thousand teachers. However, due to a change in government, the recruitment process for teachers was halted.

Moreover, there is a requirement to recruit 30 thousand Instructional Support Teams (ISTs) for middle schools across the province, as well as over 15 thousand Student Success Teams (SSTs) for higher secondary schools.

According to officials, 30 thousand more teachers are expected to retire by 2027. The school education department has warned that if new teachers are not recruited, there is a possibility that the education system will be significantly impacted in the next three years.