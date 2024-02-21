PSL 9 Match 6 Preview: Under Pressure Lahore Qalandars Take On High-Flying Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars face a tough task against the in-form Multan Sultans. Both teams have developed a healthy rivalry in recent years and featured in the finals of the last two seasons.

Apart from Karachi Kings, Lahore has a new rival in the quest to achieve the PSL title but they will need to turn their fortunes quickly if they want to have any chances to qualify for the playoff spots.

The Qalandars have lost two back-to-back matches against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators and their bowling unit is under a lot of criticism especially the Pakistani premium pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Multan on the other hand looks like a balanced side with the likes of Rizwan, Dawid Malan, and Reeza Hendricks in their top order, Khushdil and Iftikhar in the middle order, and in-form fast bowlers like Muhammad Ali and Abbas Afridi showcase that they are a complete side and will compete for the title once again.

Usama Mir’s pick from Karachi Kings is turning out to be a massive move by the Sultans’ think tank and Lahore will need to be vary of him in the middle overs on a difficult surface.

Pitch Report:

Multan stadium pitch will be helpful for the bowlers, last night’s match was a testament that the pitch will be slower and two-paced and the batters will find it extremely difficult to middle the ball, especially in the middle overs as the ball will stick into the pitch, the fast bowlers will have to pitch the ball up to extract the best out of the conditions. Chasing on this wicket will be the right call after winning the toss.

Head-to-Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Multan Sultans 17 8 9 Lahore Qalandars 9 8

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

M.Rizwan (c)(wk) Reeza Hendricks Khushdil Shah Olly Stone Abbas Afridi Muhammad Ali Dawid Malan Yasir Khan Iftikhar Ahmed David Willey Usama Mir

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman Rassie Van Der Dussen Jahandad Khan Carlos Braithwaite Haris Rauf Zaman Khan Sahibzada Farhan (wk) Abdullah Shafique Sikandar Raza Shaheen Afridi (c) George Linde

