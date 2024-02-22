Financial Situation of 44% Pakistanis Has Worsened in Last 10 Years

In a recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the majority of Pakistanis have expressed concerns about their financial situation. Furthermore, the respondents revealed that their financial situation has weakened compared to ten years ago.

The survey was conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2024. During the survey, 44 percent of the respondents stated that they are financially weaker today compared to a decade ago.

Additionally, 35 percent indicated that they have experienced an improvement in their financial situation. Moreover, 16 percent stated that there has been no change in their financial status over the past ten years, while 5 percent decided against responding to this question.

In response to another question, 41 percent of Pakistanis stated that the country has become increasingly unsafe.

According to the survey report, 39 percent strongly disagreed with the idea of feeling safer in Pakistan than in previous years.