Financial Situation of 44% Pakistanis Has Worsened in Last 10 Years

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 12:19 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

In a recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the majority of Pakistanis have expressed concerns about their financial situation. Furthermore, the respondents revealed that their financial situation has weakened compared to ten years ago.

The survey was conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2024. During the survey, 44 percent of the respondents stated that they are financially weaker today compared to a decade ago.

ALSO READ

Additionally, 35 percent indicated that they have experienced an improvement in their financial situation. Moreover, 16 percent stated that there has been no change in their financial status over the past ten years, while 5 percent decided against responding to this question.

ALSO READ

In response to another question, 41 percent of Pakistanis stated that the country has become increasingly unsafe.

According to the survey report, 39 percent strongly disagreed with the idea of feeling safer in Pakistan than in previous years.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Asif Kapadia to Direct Roger Federer Documentary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>