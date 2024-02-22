How to Watch Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Quetta Gladiators go head-to-head with Islamabad United in the eighth match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans’ Hero Iftikhar Ahmed Admits Poor Fielding Standards in PSL 9

Gladiators started with two wins out of two in PSL 9, with Khawaja Nafay being the newest sensation coming out of this season.

Islamabad, arguably the strongest squad on paper, has won and lost one match each. Their most recent match ended in Multan Sultans defeating them by five wickets on the second-last ball of the match.

Quetta versus Islamabad will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch. All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.