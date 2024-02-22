PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore Qalandars’ Spinner Backs Team to Bounce Back

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 2:31 pm

South African player, George Linde, came out to represent Lahore Qalandars in the post-match press conference after the match against Multan Sultans.

Qalandars have lost three consecutive matches in PSL 9; not a start they wanted after winning PSL 7 and PSL 8.

Linde expressed confidence in LQ’s bowling line-up: “Our bowling attack is world-class.”

“They know how to bowl,” were the words of Linde answering the critics who have been constantly criticizing LQ’s fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Talking about his jet-lag, Linde said: “I’m still in South Africa time, still sleeping.”

The left-arm spinner represented his regional side earlier in February 2024, before he was called up to the LQ side.

When asked about the atmosphere in the stadium, Linde said, “Hopefully I can come back to Multan in the future,” as he felt at home during the match.

LQ travels back to Lahore where they will play Karachi Kings on February 24. They have a few days to ponder and work out a strategy that made them successful, as their current strategy has made them lose three out of three matches.

Faiz Ahmed

