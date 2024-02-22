Pakistan’s Poor Fielding Standards Exposed in PSL 9

Poor fielding standards in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 have been exposed as there have been numerous cases of catches being dropped only 8 matches into the tournament.

20 catches have been dropped in the ongoing PSL 9 and all of them were local players who failed to hold on to the catches when it mattered.

They say ‘Catches Win Matches’ but it seems like the Pakistani players are not following that mantra this PSL season. Players like Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Wasim Jr, and Usama Mir lost their moment of glory when the opportunity came their way.

The moments which were supposed to become the turning point of the match resulted in a lost cause as all the Pakistani players failed to put on their catching gloves on.

Catching technique is something which the professional players practice in their sessions all the time but it looks like more focus and coaching is required ahead of the world cup.

The ICC T20I World cup will begin in June and the players in PSL will be closely scrutinized under the lens by critics who will judge the performances of the players keeping the mega event and the Pakistan squad in mind.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators also saw two catches being dropped by the local players showcasing that the fielding in the tournament has been absolutely poor.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.