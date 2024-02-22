PSL 9 Match 8 Preview: High Flying Quetta Gladiators Face-off Against Inconsistent Islamabad United

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Quetta Gladiators campaign began on a high, since they changed their head coach and captain prior to Pakistan Super League, Season 9.
QG, under Rilee Rossouw, have won two out of two matches. Their ex-captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is still a part of the playing XI, but the leadership has changed which has led to the success as of yet.
Islamabad United, under Shadab Khan, have won and lost one match each. The United franchise also employed a new head coach, Mike Hesson, prior to the PSL 9.
IU’s batting lineup tumbled like a house of cards as they were restricted to a total of 144 in the previous match. The whole team was bowled out as the Multan Sultans bowling unit displayed a world-class performance with Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Ali taking 3 scalps each in the innings.
Pitch Report:
Out of the four matches played at the Gaddafi Stadium in PSL 9, three have been won by teams chasing.
The ground is known for its high-scoring totals, while it provides minor-to-no assistance to bowlers. The temperature is predicted to remain in the mid-10’s °C during the entirety of the match.
Head-to-Head Record:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Quetta Gladiators
|17
|8
|9
|Islamabad United
|9
|8
Expected Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators:
|Jason Roy
|Saud Shakeel
|Khawaja Nafay
|Rilee Rossouw (C)
|Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Akeal Hosein
|Mohammad Wasim
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Mohammad Amir
|Abrar Ahmed
Islamabad United:
|Colin Munro
|Alex Hales
|Shadab Khan (C)
|Agha Salman
|Jordan Cox
|Azam Khan (WK)
|Imad Wasim
|Faheem Ashraf
|Naseem Shah
|Hunain Shah
|Tymal Mills
