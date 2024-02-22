PTA and FIA Conduct Successful Raid Against Illegal SIM Seller in Raiwind

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Raiwind.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 256 active SIMs were discovered. The FIA team confiscated these active SIMs along with 16 BVS devices as evidence. 01 person was also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The recent raid is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This steadfast dedication underscores the Authority’s resolve to combat the illegal issuance of SIMs.