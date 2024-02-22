Kamran Akmal Hints on Potential Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup

The ICC T20I World Cup will be held in June and Pakistan’s former wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal did not shy away from expressing his thoughts on the final 15-man squad which will feature in the mega event in the USA and the Caribbean Islands.

Kamran Akmal is serving as the advisor to the chief selector Wahab Riaz in the current setup of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he shared his views regarding the T20 World Cup squad which will go to the USA this year.

While talking on a local talk show the player said that he believes that all the players in the current squad have gotten enough chances to prove themselves. He also maintained that the top order can be changed at any time according to the situation during the World Cup but Babar, Fakhar, and Rizwan cannot be replaced.

However, the advisor to the chief selector said that the middle order could see some notable changes as they will need some pinch hitters and ‘anchor-man’ type of players who can pace the innings with game awareness.

“Players who are still struggling in the international matches should play first-class cricket,” said the 2009 T20I World Cup Champion.

He stressed upon the importance of domestic cricket and assured that the players who will go to the England tour for the 4-match T20I series will have a great chance to make it to the World Cup squad.

Pakistan team will be led by Shaheen Afridi in the World Cup this year and their campaign will start against USA on June 6 while they will face their old nemesis India in New York on June 9.

Their Group A match against Canada will take place on June 11 and the Shaheens will face the unpredictable Ireland on June 16. Each group will have 5 teams and the world cup will have 20 participants this time around.

