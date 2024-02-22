Shadab Khan Lashes Out at Controversial DRS Technology During PSL 9

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan expressed his concerns after the closely contested match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators which went down to the penultimate over at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier Salman Ali Agha appealed for the DRS decision and Umpire Aleem Dar obliged and raised his finger to send the South African batter Rilee Rossouw to the pavilion in the last ball of the 11th over when Quetta was poised at 82-4 an extremely crucial stage of the match where the tide could’ve turned in Islamabad’s favour.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Recap: Watch IftiMania Smashing Zaman Khan All Over the Park

The entire Islamabad team was shell-shocked after that decision including the umpire Aleem Dar who repeatedly asked the third umpire to re-check the decision but the deviation of the ball clearly indicated that the technology was at fault and the problem was with the trajectory and path of the line.

In the post-match media talk, Shadab Khan said, “I think technology was at fault. A different ball was shown (on the ball tracker for the Rilee Rossouw review). These small mistakes shouldn’t be happening in such a big tournament.”

The Islamabad United captain did not shy away from commenting about the decision and clearly indicated that the technology should not falter at such a crucial stage when the match can swing in favor of any side during the match.

Shadab Khan: "I think technology was at fault. A different ball was shown (on the ball tracker for the Rilee Rossouw review). These small mistakes shouldn't be happening in such a big tournament."#HBLPSL9 | #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/lc6eaYrKZD — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 22, 2024

Quetta has had a flawless start this season after winning three matches on the trot and Islamabad United are now under pressure after two back-to-back losses.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.