PSL 9 Recap: Watch IftiMania Smashing Zaman Khan All Over the Park

Iftikhar Ahmed tonked Zaman Khan all over the park in the second last over of the match when Multan Sultans needed 21 runs off 11 deliveries against Lahore Qalandars.

The Sultans defeated the Qalandars by 5 wickets at the Multan cricket stadium and registered their third win on the trot.

The former Quetta Gladiators all-rounders blasted three sixes and two fours in Zaman Khan’s penultimate over of the match and scored a quickfire 34* off just 11 balls.

The 33-year-old all-rounder certainly proved that he is the best in the business when it comes to finishing a T20 match in a run-chase and he displayed that he can make the match one-sided on his own when required.

Earlier in the 18th over, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi sledged Iftikhar Ahmed and the skipper also reiterated the incident in a post-match presser stating that it happened in the heat of the moment.

In the last two finals when Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans battled neck and neck for the title, Zaman Khan bailed them out in the death overs on both occasions but in this match, luck was certainly not on his side.

Multan Sultans will face a struggling Peshawar Zalmi side tomorrow who have lost both their matches this season against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Lahore will take on their fierce rivals Karachi Kings on February 24 on their home turf. Kings will be confident against Qalandars as their Pollard-inspired win against Zalmi has given them a lot of boost in confidence.