Pakistan Set to Finalize Two Venues for New Zealand T20 Series in April

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 4:38 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to finalize two venues for the upcoming home T20 series against New Zealand in April.

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have initiated discussions regarding the schedule. The series of five T20I matches is likely to take place between April 13 and 23.

The five T20I matches will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Both cities are known to attract cricket supporters at all times of the year.

Pindi’s ground is relatively small, but Lahore can be assumed as the hub of cricket within the province. Another foreign team, the West Indies women’s team, is expected to travel to Karachi in the second week of April.

The series schedule includes three One Day Internationals and five T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams.

The women’s cricket team gave an excellent performance in 2023 when they traveled down under and won a T20I series for the first time. After England, it became the second team to win a T20I series against New Zealand in NZ.

The Green Queens will look to bolster their performance and perform in the home series.

