PTA Report Reveals Surge in Digital Engagement and Bandwidth Utilization

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reports a surge in user engagement across various digital platforms, attributed to the country’s flexible regulatory framework.

With an active younger demographic, Pakistan now boasts 70 million active users on social media platforms, fostering connections within the global digital landscape.

PTA documents reveal significant traffic statistics, with daily bandwidth utilization reaching approximately 18.03 Tbps. Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) contribute a substantial 12.38 Tbps, while Carrier Level Services (CLS) operators provide 5.65 Tbps. CDNs dominate with 68.7 percent of total bandwidth utilization, enhancing Internet service quality while optimizing costs.

According to PTA data, Meta traffic accounts for 37.55 percent of daily bandwidth utilization, followed by Google at 30.18 percent, and Akamai at 16.79 percent. Other notable contributors include TikTok, Tencent, and Netflix.

PTCL emerges as a key player, routing 40.5 percent of online traffic and highlighting its pivotal role in delivering Internet services to a significant portion of the population. Detailed CDN data underscores the influence of major players like Meta and Google, reflecting the widespread popularity of their platforms and services in Pakistan.

According to PTA, these statistics provide insights into the digital preferences and usage patterns of Internet users in the country, indicating a growing reliance on digital platforms for communication, entertainment, and information dissemination.