PTA Receives Nearly 20,000 Complaints Against Telcos in January 2024

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 19,160 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in January 2024, out of which, 19,031 (99.3 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during January.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by January stood at 18,624, out of which, 18,515 (99.4 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,968 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 7.951 (99.8 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,132 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,091 (98.7 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,237 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,218 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 2,257 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2.226 (98.6 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 171 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 168 were addressed during January with a resolution rate of 98.2 percent. Furthermore, 351 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 335 (95.4 percent) were addressed.