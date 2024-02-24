Alex Hales To Miss PSL 9 Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United’s hard-hitting opener, Alex Hales, is set to miss his side’s upcoming match against Peshawar Zalmi due to an unknown personal commitment.

United will play their fourth match of Season 9 without the Englishman. His replacement could be Martin Guptill, although it’s unknown when the New Zealander will reach Pakistan to participate in the event. Islamabad has provided no update regarding his arrival.

Hales is expected to return for the second leg of PSL which will commence in Karachi and Rawalpindi. The two-time champions stand third on the standings after gaining two points from the initial three matches.

The PSL 9 will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on March 18.

Karachi has been the most bestowed this season, as it will host 11 matches, which includes the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the Final.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan witnessed five matches already.