FATF Removes UAE From Grey List After Nearly 2 Years

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 24, 2024 | 6:15 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been removed from a global watchdog’s list of countries deemed at risk of illicit money flows.

This development is considered a victory for the nation and could enhance its international reputation. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that it has removed the UAE from its ‘grey list’ of around two dozen nations considered risky.

In March 2022, the Gulf country which attracts millionaires, bankers, and hedge funds, came under increased scrutiny when the FATF identified the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing involving banks, precious metals and stones, as well as property.

Making its removal from the list a priority, the UAE intensified its efforts to combat money laundering, spearheaded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the brother of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

John Kartonchik, a director at UAE think tank Re/think, said that this move could boost confidence in the country and attract more foreign investment.

“Investors may feel more secure,” he said.

Despite being on the grey list, the UAE has remained attractive to wealthy individuals worldwide. Furthermore, it has become an increasingly popular destination for cryptocurrency firms and Russians, particularly in the wake of the conflict with Ukraine.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Shazia Manzoor’s Bold Prank: Slapping Inappropriate Jokes on Live TV
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>