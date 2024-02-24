Kieron Pollard Achieves Unique PSL Milestone

Karachi Kings’ star all-rounder Kieron Pollard achieved another milestone in the ninth edition of the PSL after he smacked a six out of the park against South African spinner George Linde to complete 1,000 runs in the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The West Indian batter is one of the most renowned pinch hitters in the shortest format of the game and also has the ICC T20 World Cup to his name.

Pollard has scored 12,738 runs in his T20 career across International and domestic matches and he is only behind Shoaib Malik and Chris Gayle in the list of most T20 runs, making him one of the most prolific batters in the T20 format.

The 36-year-old batter has shown his flamboyance and brute force ever since he stepped into the competition back in 2017 scoring 1,000 runs with a strike rate of 160 and an average of above 40.

He remains a jewel in the crown of the Karachi Kings also showcasing his abilities as a gun-fielder earlier in the innings. The entertaining batter is the backbone of the playing XI of the Kings.

Pollard made his T20I debut in 2008 vs Australia and has had an illustrious career while playing T20 leagues all around the world, notably for teams like Mumbai Indians, Karachi Kings, Adelaide Strikers, and Somerset.

