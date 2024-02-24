One Dead and 50 Injured During Basant Celebrations in Rawalpindi

Amidst kite flying and aerial fighting during the Basant season, 50 people were injured and one life was lost. The festivities in Rawalpindi also saw a heavy crackdown by the Rawalpindi police on Friday following the violation of the ban by the citizens.

Celebrating Basant festivities has been a norm in Pakistan since the very beginning. Still, in recent years it has seen a lot of crackdowns by the Police, especially in the Punjab area.

Restrictions by the government forced the police to stop the “Pindi boys” from celebrating the festive event as there was a danger of injuries and many people had lost their lives in the past during the Basant seasons.

However, the Pindi Boys thwarted every kind of intervention from the police and celebrated the traditional event with zeal and fervor.

One 65-year-old man lost his life during the season when he fell from his roof-top accidentally while flying the kite and 50 people got injured as a result of the clashes between the police and the kite-flying citizens of Pindi.

The injured citizens were rushed to the hospitals and in most cases, the guardians of the injured did not inform Rescue 1122 due to fear of getting caught by the police.

The Rawalpindi Police has so far claimed that they confiscated 24 weapons from 300 citizens which they arrested during kite-flying in the festive season.

In addition to this, the police have made sure that the entry of motorcycles on flyovers is prohibited during the Basant season so that metal wire injuries can be prevented.