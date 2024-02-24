PSL 9 Points Table as Lahore Falls to the Kings

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Karachi Kings won the toss against the Lahore Qalandars and decided to bowl first in the ongoing PSL 9 season. The tenth match of the season was held at the Gaddafi Stadium between the two arch-rivals of the PSL.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a magnificent knock while anchoring the innings throughout the allotted 20 overs and he scored 72* off 45 deliveries, a terrific innings which included 4 fours and 4 sixes. South African all-rounder George Linde also played a crucial innings of 26 runs with a strike rate of 200.

Hassan Ali was the best performer in Karachi’s bowling line-up with figures of 2-29 in his 4 overs quota while Daniel Sams had a bad day in the office for the Kings, conceding 52 runs in 4 overs.

The Kings were reduced to 44-4 after the powerplay overs by a brilliant spell of bowling from Zaman Khan but the game turned on its head after Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard made a partnership of 95 runs.

Shaheen dismissed Pollard on 58 and then in the next over took a brilliant catch to dismiss Malik off Haris Rauf’s over.

The match went down to the last ball with countless twists and turns but Lahore could not prevent Karachi from winning on their home turf as Mir Hamza scored the winning runs.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 0.812 2. Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0 6 0.686 3. Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 4 -0.420 4. Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 2 0.028 5. Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 0 2 -0.732 6. Lahore Qalandars 4 0 4 0 0 -0.557

