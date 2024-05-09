Here’s When Eid al-Adha May be Celebrated in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the moon for the month of Zilqad 1445 AH was not sighted, so Shawwal will end on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, will mark the beginning of Zilqad across the country.

If the month of Zilqad consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhaj 1445 Hijri will begin on June 8th, and consequently, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th.

If Zilqad lasts for 30 days, then the month of Zilhaj 1445 Hijri will commence on June 9th. As a result, Eid al-Adha is expected to be observed on Tuesday, June 18th.

The final confirmation will be issued by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. However, there’s a possibility that Eid al-Adha will fall on June 17th.

On the other hand, astronomy experts have predicted that Eid al-Adha is likely to be celebrated June 17 in the Arab countries.