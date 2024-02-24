Saudi Arabia to Host First MMA Event Today

Saudi Arabia is set to host its first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event today which will feature renowned fighters from the MMA world including women athletes as well.

In a bid to implement Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is on course to showcase soft power through sports, which has resulted in the elevation of their sports to another level.

ALSO READ Alex Hales To Miss PSL 9 Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Now they are working on Mixed Martial Arts and the nation is determined to host an event that causes a stir in the world of combat sports.

Champions of the MMA world and prominent names will grace the event, which can be a groundbreaking move to propel the rise of combat sports in the country.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Chairperson Donn Davis declared that Saudi Arabia can become a major sporting hub for MMA and Combat Sports in the future. He deemed the country’s emergence as a central venue as inevitable.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will witness the stars of the MMA world such as Thiago Santos, Yoel Romero, Clay Collard, Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen along with two notable women athletes from the combat world Claressa Shields and Kelsey DeSantis.

ALSO READ Wasim Jr. Names One Player Who Has Completely Changed Quetta Gladiators

Claressa Shields has already won the Olympic Gold Medal twice and she will be a part of the historic event where women athletes will participate during the inaugural MMA event of the country.

Hefty cash prizes will be awarded to the athletes with the championship belt for the winner of the historic event.