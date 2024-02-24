Sindh Bans Vape and Sheesha at Public Places

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
The Sindh government has implemented a ban on the usage of Sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places. Authorities have been directed to enforce the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002.
The Sindh Health Department issued directives to Commissioners of various divisions, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur.
The provincial authorities have issued a directive prohibiting the use of sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in various public spaces like hotels, restaurants, parks, cafes, and picnic spots.
Authorities have expressed concerns that sheesha is a public nuisance, particularly for parents of teenage boys and girls, with apprehensions that it may disrupt public peace.
In response, the health department has instructed authorities to enforce a ban on its usage and to take necessary action against those who violate it.