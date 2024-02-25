Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Down Lahore Qalandars in a Thriller

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, which makes LQ campaign worse.

Peshawar Zalmi posted PSL 9’s highest total, 211-4, courtesy a 88-run knock from youngster Saim Ayub. He was well-backed by captain Babar Azam, 48, and Rovman Powell, 46, as the KPK side posted the mammoth total.

Lahore Qalandars missed the in-form Haris Rauf, as he’s suffered an injury which will keep him out of PSL 9. LQ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-0-33-3) , remained the most impressive bowler, while the others got hammered around the park.

Rassie van der Dussen scored the 1st century of PSL 9 which powered the Lahore Qalandars inning to 203-6 in the 20 overs. His super innings couldn’t help LQ register the 1st win of the season.

Arif Yaqoob (3-0-21-0) was the only economical bowler out of the PZ lot, while the others remained expensive.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.781 2. Quetta Gladiators 4 3 1 0 6 0.345 3. Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 4 -0.420 4. Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 0 4 -0.456 5. Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 2 0.028 6. Lahore Qalandars 5 0 5 0 0 -0.5333

