Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Down Lahore Qalandars in a Thriller

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, which makes LQ campaign worse.
Peshawar Zalmi posted PSL 9’s highest total, 211-4, courtesy a 88-run knock from youngster Saim Ayub. He was well-backed by captain Babar Azam, 48, and Rovman Powell, 46, as the KPK side posted the mammoth total.
Lahore Qalandars missed the in-form Haris Rauf, as he’s suffered an injury which will keep him out of PSL 9. LQ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-0-33-3) , remained the most impressive bowler, while the others got hammered around the park.
Rassie van der Dussen scored the 1st century of PSL 9 which powered the Lahore Qalandars inning to 203-6 in the 20 overs. His super innings couldn’t help LQ register the 1st win of the season.
Arif Yaqoob (3-0-21-0) was the only economical bowler out of the PZ lot, while the others remained expensive.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.781
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.345
|3. Karachi Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.420
|4. Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.456
|5. Islamabad United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.028
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-0.5333
