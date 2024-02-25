Points Table As Quetta Suffers Its First Defeat of the Season

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium to register their 4th win of the season.

Multan Sultans batted first to post a total of 180-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Their innings was majorly powered by South African batter, Reeza Hendricks, who scored a brisk 72 (7×4 4×6) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century at a strike-rate of 121.

Akeal Hossain (4-0-30-1) and PSL debutant Usman Tariq (4-0-27-0) were the pick of the bowlers for the Quetta side. They both remained economical.

Quetta Gladiators were restricted to 167-9, with newcomer Khawaja Nafay being their top run-getter, 36 off 31 balls (2×4 2×6).

MS fast bowler Mohammad Ali (4-1-19-3) continued his fine form by picking three wickets. His bowling was complimented by a bit expensive David Willey (4-0-37-3).

Aftab Ibrahim (3-0-26-2) bowled a fine spell keeping in view his inexperience.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.781 2. Quetta Gladiators 4 3 1 0 6 0.345 3. Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 4 -0.420 4. Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 2 0.028 5. Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 0 2 -0.732 6. Lahore Qalandars 4 0 4 0 0 -0.557

