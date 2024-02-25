Official: Haris Rauf Ruled Out of PSL 9 Due to Injury

Lahore Qalandars’ premier fast bowler, Haris Rauf has been ruled out for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League after suffering a dislocated shoulder when he tumbled awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a catch during a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings last night.

After the injury, he walked off with his arm strapped and underwent scans. Rauf had an exceptional performance, bowling the most economical four overs last night, conceding 22 runs with one wicket, while playing a crucial role in the final over to take the game down to the wire, he managed to dismiss Hassan Ali with his brilliant catch.

The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season.

Sameen Rana, Team Director, stated, “Haris has been a crucial asset to the team’s bowling attack, and his absence will be felt. It’s not a major injury or any broken bone, but considering him as a valuable asset for Pakistan, we didn’t want to risk his national prospects. Lahore Qalandars remain determined and focused on delivering strong performances in the remaining PSL matches.”

Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, expressed, “As a team, we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. It was painful to see him missing out as he’s been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion.”

“It’s indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover. Wishing him a speedy recovery, and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever.” the Qalandars skipper concluded.

With the T20 World Cup in June this year, Haris Rauf will target the rehabilitation span of 6 weeks to get back to training as soon as possible as the green shirts will need his services in the mega event.

Lahore Qalandars will clash with Peshawar Zalmi tonight at the Gaddafi stadium as they look to secure their first win of the season.

