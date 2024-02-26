Can Lahore Still Qualify for PSL 9 Play-offs?

Two-time reigning PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars, are off to a terrible start in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, campaign. They have lost five consecutive matches, reeling at the bottom of the table with zero points.

LQ batters Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan have had a fantastic individual campaign, but they haven’t been able to demonstrate it into match-winning innings. Rassie is averaging 90.33 with a strike rate of 160.35 while Farhan averages 52 with a strike rate of 144.44. In a normal world, these two performances would be enough for a top-performing team, but that isn’t the case with LQ.

Qalandars have a net run rate of -0.5333 with five matches remaining. Another negative point going against them is that the Lahore leg of fixtures is about to end, with LQ scheduled to play matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi in the second leg.

In a perfect world, if Lahore Qalandars wins the remaining five matches, they will reach 10 points – a feat not achieved by any team till 25 February 2024. Teams placed at 3rd and 4th on the table have 4 points each, with a similar NRR compared to Lahore.

Lahore isn’t out of the ‘Playoff’ race as of yet, but any further hiccup can cause a massive impact on their PSL 9 journey.

