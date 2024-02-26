How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match 13 Live Streaming

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, match 13.

Islamabad will be without their first-choice opener, Alex Hales, but have been rejuvenated through the presence of Martin Guptill. The capital outfit sits unsafe outside the Top 4 standings, as they try to build momentum and take it through to the Playoffs.

Sitting right above them, Peshawar Zalmi has four points from four matches. Their net run-rate is worse than Islamabad which makes a case for them trying hard to not lose the match and go outside the top 4.

PZ batters Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Rovman Powell, and Haseebullah have had a decent season, but their individual performances aren’t resulting in team wins. English pacer, Luke Wood, has been impressive with the ball for PZ.

As for Islamabad, they look like a team of individuals who have underperformed in their three matches in the season so far.

