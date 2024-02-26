PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match 13 Live Streaming

Published Feb 26, 2024

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, match 13.

Islamabad will be without their first-choice opener, Alex Hales, but have been rejuvenated through the presence of Martin Guptill. The capital outfit sits unsafe outside the Top 4 standings, as they try to build momentum and take it through to the Playoffs.

Sitting right above them, Peshawar Zalmi has four points from four matches. Their net run-rate is worse than Islamabad which makes a case for them trying hard to not lose the match and go outside the top 4.

PZ batters Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Rovman Powell, and Haseebullah have had a decent season, but their individual performances aren’t resulting in team wins. English pacer, Luke Wood, has been impressive with the ball for PZ.

As for Islamabad, they look like a team of individuals who have underperformed in their three matches in the season so far.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan). The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

 

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

 

Faiz Ahmed

>