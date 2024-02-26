Javed Afridi Announces Brand New Car for Babar Azam After His Sensational Century

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi has announced to gift a car, ‘MG Essence’, to Babar Azam for his masterful century against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi stadium.

The owner of Zalmi was overwhelmed after Babar Azam’s mind-blowing knock and he wasted no time in announcing the prize for Babar Azam which he would receive after the match.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Young Pacer Opens a ‘World-Class’ Cricket Academy In Swat

MG GIFT FOR BABAR AZAM. @babarazam258

HE WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO DRIVE MG ESSENCE.

MADE IN PAKISTAN #HBLPSL۹ @MGPakistan pic.twitter.com/IFo3hK8HSb — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 26, 2024

Babar made an unbeaten 111 not out on 63 balls at the Gaddafi stadium on Monday to help Peshawar edge past a total of 201-5. The innings will be remembered for decades for his world-class batting and magnificent strokes.

The Zalmi Skipper declared himself as “The King” through his brilliant knock and proved why he is the best batter in the country. This was his second century in the Pakistan Super League.

Babar now has 11 centuries in T20 cricket and sits on second place behind the legendary West Indian batter Chris Gayle who has 22 centuries in the shortest format of the game.

The match turned on its head when Babar Azam smashed Islamabad’s young pacer Hunain Shah for 4 fours and a six in one over and from then on, the Zalmi skipper did not look back.

ALSO READ Rassie van der Dussen Enters Elite PSL Batters Club

Babar recently achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest batter to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and it seems like the evolution of the great batter will continue over the coming years.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.